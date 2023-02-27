Monday, February 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

TTFB appoints new board members

The i-Taukei Trust Fund Board has announced the appointment of former SODELPA candidate Jovilisi Suveinaka and researcher Dr Amerita Ravuvu as its board members.

This brings the number of board members to six.

Dr Ravuvu is a policy research and development practitioner with a professional background in human geography, development studies, and medical anthropology.

Suveinakama is a lawyer with expertise in national and international development and unsuccessfully contested the 2022 General Election for SODELPA.

TTFB chief executive  Aisake Taito has welcomed the appointees and has also provided a briefing.

Ravuvu expressed that she initially had some reservations about TTFB’s work, but after the CEO’s presentation, she is now confident that she can contribute effectively towards the organization’s goals.

She is currently a senior advisor at the Pacific Community’s (SPC) public health division, while Suveinakama has worked in various arms of government, including as chief of police and strategic advisor to the Government of Tokelau from 2010 to 2017.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

BTS singer J-Hope to join military

Another member of the world’s biggest boy band is putting his music...
Entertainment

Celebrities snub invite to perform ...

Several musical celebrities have snubbed invites to perform at King...
Rugby

Seruvakula, Bai to assist Raiwalui

Senirusi Seruvakula and Seremaia Bai have been appointed assistant ...
Football

Suva, Rewa to feature twice in DFPL...

CVC winners Suva and defending champs Rewa will feature twice in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

BTS singer J-Hope to join milita...

Entertainment
Another me...

Celebrities snub invite to perfo...

Entertainment
Several mu...

Seruvakula, Bai to assist Raiwal...

Rugby
Senirusi S...

Suva, Rewa to feature twice in D...

Football
CVC winner...

Fiji moves up a place in Series ...

LA Sevens
The Fiji 7...

Teba makes DHL Impact Player lis...

LA Sevens
Fiji 7s ut...

Popular News

FRCS puts a hold on payment of T...

News
The Fiji R...

Tiko, Rakuro join Drua on short ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Fijians score in French Top 14 t...

Rugby
Peceli Yat...

Akshay to renounce his Canadian ...

Entertainment
Akshay Kum...

Assault allegations investigated...

News
Attorney-G...

Your success is Fiji’s suc...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

BTS singer J-Hope to join military