TTFB appoints new board members

The i-Taukei Trust Fund Board has announced the appointment of former SODELPA candidate Jovilisi Suveinaka and researcher Dr Amerita Ravuvu as its board members.

This brings the number of board members to six.

Dr Ravuvu is a policy research and development practitioner with a professional background in human geography, development studies, and medical anthropology.

Suveinakama is a lawyer with expertise in national and international development and unsuccessfully contested the 2022 General Election for SODELPA.

TTFB chief executive Aisake Taito has welcomed the appointees and has also provided a briefing.

Ravuvu expressed that she initially had some reservations about TTFB’s work, but after the CEO’s presentation, she is now confident that she can contribute effectively towards the organization’s goals.

She is currently a senior advisor at the Pacific Community’s (SPC) public health division, while Suveinakama has worked in various arms of government, including as chief of police and strategic advisor to the Government of Tokelau from 2010 to 2017.