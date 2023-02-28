Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Act with integrity, senior cops reminded

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua has instructed the top management within the Fiji Police Force to reinvigorate the organisation’s motto of salus populi.

Tikoduadua said it is the coalition Government’s intention to bring back the blue culture by entrusting the work of the enforcement of the law to police officers.

He indicated that it is important for the senior hierarchy to reinvigorate the salus populi motto in the conduct of their work of providing service to the public and people.

“In order to do so, officers needed to equip themselves with integrity and professionalism and work according to law,” he added.

Tikoduadua continues his tour in the Eastern Division today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
