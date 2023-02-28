Tuesday, February 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Officers urged to build trust and confidence

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua with the new Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew during his visit to the Fiji Police Force headquarters in Suva. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has called on Police officers to work hand in hand with community members, in order to build the confidence and trust it ones had.

Speaking to senior officers yesterday during his tour, Tikoduadua reiterated the importance of building relationship in the policing profession as there is a high demand for professional officers.

Tikoduadua also called on the Acting High Commissioner Juki Fong Chew and senior ranking officials to address the fundamental concerns by the public in regard to how police conducted their work and to focus on changing public perception.

He was accorded a quarter guard welcome, following an extensive overview of the core functions of the Force.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Kumar to guide Under 15 boys at OFC...

Digicel Baby Bula Boys Head Coach Sunil Kumar will guide the Fiji U...
Football

Leewai is new Labasa Coach

Johan Leewai has been appointed new Head Coach of Labasa Football A...
Rugby

Rakuro is growing in confidence: By...

Debutant Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Taniela Rakuro will take...
Rugby

Byrne happy with winning start

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the team had ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kumar to guide Under 15 boys at ...

Football
Digicel Ba...

Leewai is new Labasa Coach

Football
Johan Leew...

Rakuro is growing in confidence:...

Rugby
Debutant S...

Byrne happy with winning start

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Wiliame, Montoya to start, Vasuv...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Whippy to officiate in India

Boxing
Internatio...

Popular News

Fiji seals Cup quarterfinal spot...

LA Sevens
Fiji defea...

Emergency vehicle restriction at...

News
An emergen...

Australia announces $10m assista...

News
The Austra...

Laqeretabua, Nabenu set to join ...

Football
London-bas...

TTFB appoints new board members

News
The i-Tauk...

Sexual, property-related offence...

News
While an o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Kumar to guide Under 15 boys at OFC tourney