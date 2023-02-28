Officers urged to build trust and confidence

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has called on Police officers to work hand in hand with community members, in order to build the confidence and trust it ones had.

Speaking to senior officers yesterday during his tour, Tikoduadua reiterated the importance of building relationship in the policing profession as there is a high demand for professional officers.

Tikoduadua also called on the Acting High Commissioner Juki Fong Chew and senior ranking officials to address the fundamental concerns by the public in regard to how police conducted their work and to focus on changing public perception.

He was accorded a quarter guard welcome, following an extensive overview of the core functions of the Force.