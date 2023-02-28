The Fiji Government has set up a taskforce to investigate Grace Road’s special dealings with the FijiFirst administration.

Minister Responsible Pio Tikoduadua said that it is no secret that Grace Road received over $8 million from the Fiji Development Bank as a procured loan.

“It is not an allegation everyone knows that they got the money from FDB and there are serious concerns into how they received that loan. It has been covered extensively in the media, because the Prime Minister had highlighted it.”

Tikoduadua highlighted that the Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has been given the directive by the Prime Minister to head the task force.

“There is a great range of concerns into its existence and business operations here in Fiji,” he added.

Tikoduadua declined to go into the details as investigations have begun into the matter.

He said that the investigation is based on some of the concerns already existing about the Company operations.

Also, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated that there is an inquiry into the Church movement and dealings

Rabuka said the Government’s investigation into the organisation would also rope in discussions with the Government of Korea.

“I know there are some issues against Grace Road, and they are outstanding,” the PM said.

It is understood that the Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo has already briefed the Office of the Prime Minister on the purview of its dealings with the previous Government and other matters concerning.

“I have also directed the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find out if Grace Road Church is an organisation that adheres to the standards set by the Government of Korea. The Fiji Government be poorly briefed about what other foreign nationals do in our country, and we have to be sure that they have support and the blessings of their home countries,” Rabuka added.

Grace Road owns a number of chain restaurants, beauty salons, dental clinics, a nursery, a construction business and a farm in Navua.