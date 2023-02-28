Tuesday, February 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Taskforce to investigate Grace Road

The Fiji Government has set up a taskforce to investigate Grace Road’s special dealings with the FijiFirst administration.

Minister Responsible Pio Tikoduadua said that it is no secret that Grace Road received over $8 million from the Fiji Development Bank as a procured loan.

“It is not an allegation everyone knows that they got the money from FDB and there are serious concerns into how they received that loan. It has been covered extensively in the media, because the Prime Minister had highlighted it.”

Tikoduadua highlighted that the Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has been given the directive by the Prime Minister to head the task force.

“There is a great range of concerns into its existence and business operations here in Fiji,” he added.

Tikoduadua declined to go into the details as investigations have begun into the matter.

He said that the investigation is based on some of the concerns already existing about the Company operations.

Also, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated that there is an inquiry into the Church movement and dealings

Rabuka said the Government’s investigation into the organisation would also rope in discussions with the Government of Korea.

“I know there are some issues against Grace Road, and they are outstanding,” the PM said.

It is understood that the Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo has already briefed the Office of the Prime Minister on the purview of its dealings with the previous Government and other matters concerning.

“I have also directed the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find out if Grace Road Church is an organisation that adheres to the standards set by the Government of Korea. The Fiji Government be poorly briefed about what other foreign nationals do in our country, and we have to be sure that they have support and the blessings of their home countries,” Rabuka added.

Grace Road owns a number of chain restaurants, beauty salons, dental clinics, a nursery, a construction business and a farm in Navua.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Gallery

Ratu Joji Taufa at the Sai Sanjeeva...

Business

FHL to host awareness symposium

Fijian Holdings Limited will host a symposium next month for its sh...
Rugby

Fijiana to open campaign against GB...

The Fijiana 7s team will kick start its campaign in this weekend's ...
Rugby

We need more possession: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings wants more possession and control h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ratu Joji Taufa at the Sai Sanje...

Gallery

FHL to host awareness symposium

Business
Fijian Hol...

Fijiana to open campaign against...

Rugby
The Fijian...

We need more possession: Golling...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

FHL records $30.4m profit

Business
Fijian Hol...

World Bank to help Fiji’s ...

News
A high-lev...

Popular News

FHL to host awareness symposium

Business
Fijian Hol...

Emergency vehicle restriction at...

News
An emergen...

Fiji cruises into LA 7s semifina...

Rugby
Fiji has p...

Nadolo to start from Waratahs be...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Kamikamica out, Sims in doubt fo...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Joseph to bolster Rewa’s midfiel...

Football
National m...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ratu Joji Taufa at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital