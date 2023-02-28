World Bank to help Fiji’s health sector

A high-level World Bank mission team is currently in Fiji to undertake a mission centred around the Government’s request for support in sustainably strengthening the health sector.

The team met a Government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad in Suva yesterday and explored options.

The Bank is looking to support the Fiji Government to improve its health sector including prevention of non-communicable diseases, pharmaceutical supply, infrastructure and human resource.

Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya, Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance Shiri Gounder, Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Josefa Koroivueta were also part of the Fijian delegation.

The delegation from the World Bank consisted of Regional Director for Human Development East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Dulitzky, Country Manager for the South Pacific, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu Stefano Mocci, Practice Manager Health, Nutrition and Population Aparnaa Somanathan, Program Leader Human Development Thomas Walker, Senior Economist Mehwish Ashraf and Senior Health Specialist Margareta Norris-Harrit.