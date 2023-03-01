Wednesday, March 1, 2023
EIB to open regional office in Suva

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender, will open a regional representation office for Pacific in Suva next week.

The office will further enhance and deepen the EU partnership with Fiji, cooperating on environment and climate action projects, green, climate-proof infrastructure development as well as blue economy.

The EIB Suva office follows the decision of the EIB shareholders — the 27 EU Member States — to create the dedicated development branch EIB Global and strengthen the Bank’s international presence.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad will officiate at the opening the Suva office next Tuesday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
