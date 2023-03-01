Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Heavy rain expected this weekend

Heavy rain is expected to affect parts of the Fiji group this weekend.

This is due to another low pressure system being analysed over the Coral Sea, which is expected to enter into the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Nadi Area of Responsibility (AoR) around Thursday.

This low pressure system is expected to take a similar track as Tropical Cyclone (TC) Judy with possibility of developing into a tropical cyclone as well.

According to the National Forecasting Centre in Nadi, this system is expected to track to the southwest of Fiji and if it does, wind flow over the group is anticipated to change and a moist north to north-westerly wind flow is expected to dominate the group.

This could bring frequent rainfall especially over the Western and Northern divisions from this Saturday.

Flood prone areas in the Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu, especially Tavua, Rakiraki, Ba and others may once more be at risk of flooding.

There will also be an elevated risk of flash flooding over the weekend and into early next week.

Damaging heavy swells with wave heights of 4 to 5 metres is expected over Fiji waters as this new system pass to the southwest of Fiji.

Therefore, there is risk of coastal inundation over the coastal areas of Bua and Macuata, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Western Division, Coral Coast, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau especially during the weekend.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
