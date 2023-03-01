Initiatives launched in honor of GRD

In honor of Global Recycling Day (GRD) on March 18, 2023, the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited have launched two significant national initiatives to encourage Fijians to join the recycling movement and take a stand against plastic waste.

In collaboration with Tourism Fiji, Swire Shipping, Pacific Energy and Fiji National University, PRF today launched the “Wear a Pin- Support Recycling Movement” and “Declaration of 18 March as the Official National Plastic Free Day” national initiatives.

PRF founder and chief executive of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Amitesh Deo said the two campaigns aim to empower collection pillars of recycling and raise awareness of the harmful effects of plastic waste on Fiji’s environment.

The first initiative, “Wear a Pin – Support Recycling Movement”, calls on all Fijians to wear a lapel pin to show solidarity and a commitment to supporting PRF’s recycling programs.

The proceeds from the lapel pin campaign will go towards expanding PRF’s outreach programs to outer islands and areas that are most susceptible to the harmful effects of waste, especially plastic.

The lapel pins can be purchased from Pacific Energy service stations, R.C. Manubhai outlets, Ajax Spurway Fasteners, and Malhana Cloud Kitchen Restaurant in Koronivia Road.

The second campaign, “Declaration of 18 March as the Official National Plastic Free Day”, calls on Fijians to refrain from using plastic and create awareness of its harmful effects on the environment.

On 18 March, Prime Minister and Minister for Environment, Sitiveni Rabuka, will officially declare the day as National Plastic Free Day during GRD celebrations.

Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill, highlighted the significance of the collaboration with PRF and Pacific Energy, stating that the tourism industry has various initiatives to offer visitors, who can also contribute to efforts to conserve Fiji’s environment, preserve its nature, and uphold its cultural heritage.

“As the largest employment sector, Tourism Fiji encourages all properties to participate in the National Plastic Free day campaign and welcomes visitors to take part in this opportunity too.”

Hill also announced that Tourism Fiji is adopting electric vehicles to support the cause of sustainability.