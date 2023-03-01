My vision was to be a lawyer: Turaga

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga has revealed that his vision when he was a student at Sila Central High School was to be a lawyer.

Speaking at the school’s prefect’s induction ceremony yesterday in Nausori, Turaga said he felt proud to officiate at the event of the very institution that nourished his secondary education.

“I had a vision when I was student here at Sila Central High School. My vision was to be a lawyer. I carried my vision throughout my secondary days and to my university days.”

“I protected that vision and nurtured and fed that vision. I am here today because of the vision I had when I was your age,” AG Turaga stated.

“No matter where you are in life and regardless of your age, it can be a half time in your life.”

“Stop. Reassess your life’s strategies and focus on fulfilling your purposes in life. Create a vision for yourself.”

In congratulating the student leaders, he reminded them of the importance of assisting students when the need arises and that the powers of the leader’s badge must not be used to take advantage of students nor bully them.