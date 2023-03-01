Tourism Fiji launches new Brand

Tourism Fiji has launched its new Brand- “Fiji: Where Happiness Comes Naturally”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka while speaking at the launch in Nadi yesterday said there is no better time than now to roll out the new brand that connects the world to our culture and to our people as Fiji has had an incredible year since reopening.

“A brand is a direct reflection of your values as an organisation or business. In the case of tourism destinations, it personifies our national values that inspire and draw the world to our home.”

“For the most part, it becomes part of an identity, not just as a marketing arm or Government agency, but the entire nation and its people.”

Gavoka emphasised that following the “Fiji Me” brand, for the past decade, it gave visitors the assurance that when they visit our shores, they will be sure to find happiness.

“Our success with this brand is because of the many tourism ambassadors we have, who share the same pride as we do. The Fiji Airways cabin crew, the airport staff, the cab driver, the front desk attendant, the shopkeepers, the tour guide, the pool attendant.”

“Every act of kindness, of exceptional service, of warmth is what a tourist remembers.”

Gavoka also gave a token of appreciation to Wati Talavutu for her contribution towards the creation of the new logo.