Ditoka in Rotuma to visit development projects

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka is currently in Rotuma to visit some development projects.

This is his first visit to the island in his official capacity.

Upon arrival at Rotuma airstrip in Malhaha district yesterday, he was greeted by Government officials and Chairman of the Rotuma Island council.

He was also briefed by officials at Ahau, which is where the Government station is located on the island and was accorded a traditional ‘mamasa’ welcome ceremony at Itumuta district and also had a meeting with the chiefs of Rotuma from the Seven Districts.

Ditoka also handed over solar projects at Itumuta district and will visit more development projects on the island today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
