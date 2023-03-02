Girl, 16, raped in school toilet

Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in a school toilet last month.

The accused persons allegedly locked the victim in a school toilet and raped her.

They were also charged with the wrongful confinement of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions also charged three other minors for rape in February.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 4-year-old cousin while in another incident, a 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 9-year-old niece and a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.