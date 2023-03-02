Thursday, March 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Girl, 16, raped in school toilet

Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in a school toilet last month.

The accused persons allegedly locked the victim in a school toilet and raped her.

They were also charged with the wrongful confinement of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions also charged three other minors for rape in February.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 4-year-old cousin while in another incident, a 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 9-year-old niece and a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Gallery

Assistant Minister for Women, Child...

Gallery

2023 Fiji Fashion Week

Sports

Natave set for debut as Byrne rings...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has made some chan...
News

TC Kevin to bring heavy rain, stron...

A category 1 tropical cyclone named Kevin, which is currently movin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Assistant Minister for Women, Ch...

Gallery

2023 Fiji Fashion Week

Gallery

Natave set for debut as Byrne ri...

Sports
Swire Ship...

TC Kevin to bring heavy rain, st...

News
A category...

Seruiratu, Naupoto to lead Stand...

News
Opposition...

Loganimasi humbled to don Fiji 7...

Rugby
Uluinakau ...

Popular News

National debt to reach $10B by J...

News
Fiji’s Nat...

PIF keeps Japan door open for di...

News
The Pacifi...

Australia announces $620m assist...

News
Australia ...

Leave no room for errors, office...

News
Police Chi...

Male is new Fijiana Drua Coach

Rugby
Former Fly...

FRU launches investigation into ...

Rugby
An interna...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran