The driver alleged to have caused the death of a 56-year-old woman in a motor vehicle accident along Ratu Dovi Road on the 24 February has been charged.

The 45-year-old accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

The victim was crossing the road when she was bumped by the vehicle.

She was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she passed away the next morning.

The suspect will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.