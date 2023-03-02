Officers charged with serious sex crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged two Police officers last month for serious sex crimes.

A 45-year-old officer was charged with the indecent assault of a 46-year-old woman while in another incident, a 24-year-old Police officer was charged with indecently annoying a 26-year-old female Police officer.

Meanwhile, there were 31 people charged with a total of 62 counts of sexual offences in February. The offences were rape (42), abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge (1), defilement (3), indecent assault (2), indecently annoying (1) and sexual assault (13).

There were 29 victims of whom 18 victims were under the age of 18 years and there were 14 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.