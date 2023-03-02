Thursday, March 2, 2023
Pair held over Canadian national’s murder

Two men have been remanded over the alleged murder of a Fiji-born Canadian national on 20 February in Tailevu.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Sakeo Raikaci said the two are alleged to have colluded to rob the 64-year-old victim upon his arrival in Fiji last month.

It is alleged that the victim had been communicating with one of the suspects who was using a fake profile as a woman, and the two had planned to meet upon his arrival, where they took him under the pretext of meeting the woman he was communicating with.

It is alleged that whilst the three were drinking alcohol, the two committed the offence.

The victim’s body was found floating in the Waimaro River near Waito Village in Tailevu.

The two accused persons have both been charged with one count of murder each and were produced at the Magistrates Court in Nausori yesterday.

Both have been remanded till 15 March and the case has been transferred to the High Court.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
