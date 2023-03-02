TC Kevin to bring heavy rain, strong winds

A category 1 tropical cyclone named Kevin, which is currently moving southeast at about 7 kilometres per hour and is expected to lie very close to Santo, Vanuatu will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service in its latest update says as TC Kevin moves south, to the far southwest of Fiji, parts of the group especially the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Nadi, Lautoka and Ba is expected to experience strong winds with speeds of 45 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour from tonight

Winds of this strength can break tree branches, damage crops and weak, unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

Heavy rain is expected from today especially over Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Northern parts of Ra, greater Nadi, Lautoka and Ba area, interior of Ba and Nadroga-Navosa, Sigatoka, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Flood prone areas in the Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu, especially Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba and others may once more be at risk of flooding.

There will also be an elevated risk of flash flooding over the weekend and into early next week.

Strong northeast winds with speeds 20 to 30 knots, gusting up to 45 knots will be experienced over Fiji waters and sea conditions is expected to be rough to very rough with poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

From Saturday, damaging heavy swells with wave heights of 4 to 5 metres is expected over Fiji waters, thus, there’s existing risk of coastal inundation over the coastal areas of Bua and Macuata, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Western Division, Coral Coast, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue into early next week.

In light of the current situation, a Heavy Rain Alert is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Northern parts of Ba and Ra, greater Nadi, Lautoka and Ba area, interior of Ba and Nadroga-Navosa, Sigatoka, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups while a Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Nadi, Lautoka and all Fiji Waters.