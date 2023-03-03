Friday, March 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

9 Police officers charged for serious crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged nine Police officers last month for serious offences.

There was one incident where a 26-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The accused allegedly hit a 72-year-old woman with his car whilst speeding.

A 27-year-old police officer and a 30-year-old Police officer were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to their 26-year-old and 29-year-old de facto partners.

There was on incident where two 24-year-old police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 22-year-old woman.

The accused persons allegedly assaulted the victim who tried to intervene when the two officers were fighting amongst themselves.

In another incident, a 22-year-old police officer was charged with driving without a valid licence and falsification of documents.

A 39-year-old Police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol.

In another incident, a 27-year-old officer was charged with drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The accused allegedly abused a taxi driver who refused to drive him as the accused was very drunk.

A 45-year-old police officer was charged with theft.

The accused was the revenue collector of a police station who allegedly stole $11,716.20.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Champs Rewa beat Suva in DFPL

Champions Rewa defeated neighbours Suva 2-1 in their opening match ...
News

TC Kevin unlikely to pass over land...

Category 3 Tropical cyclone (TC) Kevin is not expected to directly ...
Rugby

Fijian Drua re-signs 4 more players...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed four more players beyo...
News

Rabuka defends Tarakinikini’s...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended the Government’s decisi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Champs Rewa beat Suva in DFPL

Sports
Champions ...

TC Kevin unlikely to pass over l...

News
Category 3...

Fijian Drua re-signs 4 more play...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Rabuka defends Tarakinikini̵...

News
Prime Mini...

COVID-19 pushed FNPF to rethink ...

News
The Fiji N...

If nuclear waste water is safe, ...

News
Acting Pri...

Popular News

Rakuro try steals it for the Dru...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Child found, safe and sound: Pol...

News
Police...

FHL records $30.4m profit

Business
Fijian Hol...

Suspended Commissioner Kean resi...

News
Suspended ...

5 Silktails’ players join ...

Rugby
Five forme...

Girl, 16, raped in school toilet...

News
Two 16-yea...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Champs Rewa beat Suva in DFPL