9 Police officers charged for serious crimes

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged nine Police officers last month for serious offences.

There was one incident where a 26-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The accused allegedly hit a 72-year-old woman with his car whilst speeding.

A 27-year-old police officer and a 30-year-old Police officer were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to their 26-year-old and 29-year-old de facto partners.

There was on incident where two 24-year-old police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 22-year-old woman.

The accused persons allegedly assaulted the victim who tried to intervene when the two officers were fighting amongst themselves.

In another incident, a 22-year-old police officer was charged with driving without a valid licence and falsification of documents.

A 39-year-old Police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol.

In another incident, a 27-year-old officer was charged with drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The accused allegedly abused a taxi driver who refused to drive him as the accused was very drunk.

A 45-year-old police officer was charged with theft.

The accused was the revenue collector of a police station who allegedly stole $11,716.20.