Cat 3 Cyclone Kevin moves southeast

Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Kevin lies to the far northwest of Fiji and is gradually moving southeast and expected to track to the south of the group while remaining over open waters.

The associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain is expected to affect the group from tomorrow.

Occasional rain, isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls will affect Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Northern Ba and Ra, Greater Nadi-Lautoka-Ba Area, Sigatoka, Interior Ba and Nadroga/Navosa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

Occasional Showers, isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls expected for the rest of Fiji with showers increasing to rain and becoming heavy from early Sunday.

Some localised communities and businesses are likely to be affected by flash flooding of low lying areas and Irish crossings.