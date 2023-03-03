Friday, March 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cat 3 Cyclone Kevin moves southeast

Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Kevin lies to the far northwest of Fiji and is gradually moving southeast and expected to track to the south of the group while remaining over open waters.

The associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain is expected to affect the group from tomorrow.

Occasional rain, isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls will affect Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Northern Ba and Ra, Greater Nadi-Lautoka-Ba Area, Sigatoka, Interior Ba and Nadroga/Navosa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

Occasional Showers, isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls expected for the rest of Fiji with showers increasing to rain and becoming heavy from early Sunday.

Some localised communities and businesses are likely to be affected by flash flooding of low lying areas and Irish crossings.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Harry and Meghan asked to vacate UK...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate Frogmore C...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to start for Reds

The Queensland Reds have named four Fijians including a returning S...
News

Fiji Airways rolls out ‘Fly Your Wa...

Fiji Airways ‘Fly Your Way’ branded fares are now live, providing e...
Entertainment

Grammy-winning jazz legend Shorter ...

Legendary musician Wayne Shorter, co-founder of the American jazz f...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Harry and Meghan asked to vacate...

Entertainment
The Duke a...

Fijian quartet to start for Reds...

Rugby
The Queens...

Fiji Airways rolls out ‘Fly Your...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Grammy-winning jazz legend Short...

Entertainment
Legendary ...

Will Smith accepts AAFCA honor

Entertainment
Will Smith...

Khan’s success story continues

Sports
Suva Coach...

Popular News

Justin Bieber cancels remaining ...

Entertainment
Justin Bie...

Fiji to take on Japan in first g...

LA Sevens
The Fiji 7...

Fiji 7s players brace for chilly...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Girl, 16, raped in school toilet...

News
Two 16-yea...

Nalaubu hat-trick sinks Labasa a...

Football
A hat-tric...

Rakuro is growing in confidence:...

Rugby
Debutant S...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Harry and Meghan asked to vacate UK home