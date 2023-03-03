Fiji Airways rolls out ‘Fly Your Way’

Fiji Airways ‘Fly Your Way’ branded fares are now live, providing economy class customers with more flexibility and choice.

The new Brands (Lite, Value, Comfort and Plus) reflect the findings of broad market research and is designed to cater to customers’ needs.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive Andre Viljoen said their guests want the ability to tailor their journey based on a number of factors such as their budget, the number of people travelling and the duration of stay so they have come up with brands which can meet these needs.

“Our reservations teams, global bookings agents and the Fiji Airways website www.fijiairways.com have now switched over to Fly Your Way.”

“We are really excited to be able to roll out this new offering and we have every confidence that customers will see the benefits when they book their next flight with the national airline.”

“The four Brands (Lite, Value, Comfort and Plus) are part of Fiji Airways’ continuous efforts to innovate, and introduce new products and services to meet evolving customer needs.”

The four brands include increasing flexibility and offerings.