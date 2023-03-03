Friday, March 3, 2023
If nuclear waste water is safe, use it: Kamikamica

Deputy PM Manoa Kamikamica and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica speaks during the 2023 Safer Internet Day at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.Photos courtesy of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Facebook Page.

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has questioned Japan’s intention to dispose nuclear waste water into the Pacific Ocean and says that if the ALPS-treated water is so safe; why not re-use it in Japan for alternative purposes – in manufacturing or in agriculture.

Kamikamica made this statement after the Pacific Islands Forum Leader’s decision last week on the planned release of ALPS-treated water by the Government of Japan to be guided by science and data.

He said that the planned release by Japan will have trans-boundary impacts across the Pacific Ocean, and it is important that we reach a shared understanding on the implications of this release before we move ahead.

“Just yesterday, we commemorated once again the day dedicated to the memories of victims and survivors of nuclear testing and waste.”

The Acting Prime Minister said this is a legacy that was forced upon our people by nuclear states who, to this day, still refuse to admit their actions and the intergenerational, permanent impacts to our health and our homes. Justice remains evasive.

“The plans by Japan are therefore keeping us on very high alert. We have learned our lesson – albeit the hard way – and we cannot leave the same legacy for current and future generations.”

It is understood that the Pacific Islands Forum has established an independent panel of scientific experts to advise us on this complex issue and to review the data and information that is informing Japan’s position on this matter.

Kamikamica added that PIFs independent panel of experts have not been able to reach the same conclusion as the Japanese Government and the IAEA, based on the data and information that has been shared with them.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
