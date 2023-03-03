Loabuka chooses to not renew contract

Fiji Sports Council chief executive, Litiana Loabuka has decided not to seek renewal of her contract which officially ends this Sunday.

While making this announcement today, Loabuka thanked her dedicated team for all their hard work, particularly through the challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says she is proud to have worked with passionate people at the Fiji Sports Council for the last 12 years.

She said given the growth of the organisation, she is confident that the FSC team will be able to manage this change in their stride.

“I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to serve out my term at the Council and to have been part of the many changes in my work journey here at FSC.”

“It was a blessing to be able to deliver on so many opportunities for all stakeholders and events including Fiji’s first Super Rugby match hosting teams of such great calibre here at our very own National Stadium.”

“I have had the opportunity to welcome in, and farewell various NSO executives along the way, as well as witnessing Fiji’s first Olympic medal during my term here, in addition to the sterling sports and recreational performances and events.’’

‘’I wish the Sports Council family the very best and I look forward to seeing the wonderful things that will be achieved in this space in the future.”

Past chairman Peter Mazey said Loabuka’s decision is a major loss for the Fiji Sports Council and for venue management and sports administration in Fiji.

He said her contribution over the past 12 years as CEO was outstanding and they are sorry to see her go.

“In her 12 years as Sports Council’s CEO, Loabuka is noted for her contribution towards rebuilding the sports infrastructure in Fiji to international standards, highlighted by the upgrading of the HFC Bank Stadium, the FMF Gymnasium, Damodar City Aquatic Centre, Vodafone Arena and Lawaqa Park, and implementing efficiencies in the business operations.”

“She has also been recognized for the reorganization of the Council services in the new complexes completed under her watch, as well as maintaining key relationships with major stakeholders, HFC Bank, Vodafone Fiji, FMF Food Group, and Damodar City.”

“She is a capable worker with brilliant negotiation skills. Her energy and the passion that she has for her work will be missed,” he added.