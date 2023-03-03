Friday, March 3, 2023
Not a witch hunt: Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Government’s investigation into the alleged special dealings between Grace Road and the FijiFirst Government is not a witch hunt.

Kamikamica said the taskforce will look into the operations of Grace Road, whether it has continued to comply with laws in both Fiji and Korea, while at the same time see that there were no laws that were breached.

Kamikamica said Government is mindful of the investment climate in Fiji and the perception that might start growing, that Government is trying to look at every business and do inquiries on them.

“This is certainly not the case.”

Kamikamica indicated that he is heading the taskforce under the instruction of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He said that he or the Government will not make any other statements until the taskforce has completed its investigations in the matter.

He said there have been allegations and complaints that have been raised against the Company; however, the Acting Prime Minister did not elaborate further on the allegations or the complaints received.

“I would like to urge all in Fiji that we allow due process to be carried out and respect everyone rights to confidentiality and ensure that the inquiries conducted out properly and ensuring that all parties are heard,” Kamikamica added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
