Suspended Commissioner Kean resigns

Suspended Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Commander Francis Kean has resigned.

Confirming this, Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka indicated that the Commission received a notice of resignation from Commander Kean.

He is currently serving his contractual notice period, and members of the Commission will be invited to provide their consideration on the resignation.

According to section 138(3) of the Constitution, following the concurrence of the majority of the members, the Chair will advise the President regarding the resignation.