Tarakinikini summoned back to Fiji

Fiji’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Filipo Tarakinikini has been summoned back to Fiji.

This has been confirmed by Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, who said that he will return with the delegation that is currently at the Oceans Conference in Panama.

Kamikamica said Tarakinikini’s appointment is temporary, and he will have to return to Fiji to follow the Public Service Commission processes.

“If he is successful, he will be appointed to the position as Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. However, right now, there is a review and recall of all Heads of Missions.”

Kamikamica said Government notes the statement released by the former Prime Minister and Leader of the Fiji Labour Party Mahendra Chaudhry on the allegations laid against Tarakinikini’s involvement in the 2000 Coup.

“I have a great deal of respect for Mahendra Chaudhry and I do not want to enter into a public debate with him and to just respectfully note his concerns,” Kamikamica added.