Chaudhry says Filipo’s appointment is a breach

The Leader of the Fiji Labour Party Mahendra Chaudhry has reiterated the fact that the appointment of Filipo Tarakinikini as Fiji’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations is a breach of the rules of establishment in the civil service.

The former Prime Minister was responding to the Acting Prime Minister’s statement defending Tarakinikini appointment yesterday.

He also said that the acting appointments of Peter Wise as the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Pramesh Chand as PS for Public Service Commission and Tarun Patel as Acting CEO for FBC are all also in breach of the rules.

Chaudhry said he noted with respect the response by Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica to my concerns, but I have been informed that the contract of Dr Satendra Prasad who remains listed as Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations expires in April 2023.

“Why was it then necessary to replace him earlier? He could have continued in office while arrangements were made to advertise and fill the position in the normal manner.”

“It is also noted that the announcement of Tarakinikini’s acting appointment was made at about the same time as Prime Minister Rabuka landed in Panama for the 2023 Ocean Conference. I do not see this just as a coincidence,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said that Tarakinikini’s reported return to Fiji poses new questions and if the job is in New York, why is he being brought back to Fiji at a cost to the taxpayer when his appointment is temporary as stated by the Acting PM?

Chaudhry indicated that what is even more baffling in his statement as reported by FBC news that “If Tarakinikini applies and meets the criteria, he should then assume the role of Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

“It can be assumed from this that Tarakinikini’s acting appointment was made before even assessing his suitability for the job. The next question is whether his credentials have been presented to and accepted by the UN for him to assume office? I would request clarification on this as well.”

“Let me say that the senior Coalition partners campaigned tall on good governance. Those who voted for or supported them expect them to hold true to their promise,” the former Prime Minister added.