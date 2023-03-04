Great tech advances for Fiji: Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Government’s intentions is to steer digital financial inclusion and communications and will reach out tokey stakeholders to bolster delivery in Fiji’s rural, maritime areas.

Speaking in Nadi this week, Kamikamica said Government’s priority will remain in keeping up with the latest telco-infrastructure and technologies – a strategic direction which we all have an equal part to play in, to ensure Fiji remains relevant in this fast-evolving industry.

“Being technically resilient as a nation means we have more possibilities for progress in the area of business process outsourcing, digital innovation and being identified as a risk management destination.”

The Minister Responsible for Communication indicated that having the right infrastructure will boost investments into our country – meaning more jobs and innovative opportunities for our people, further promoting economic diversification.

Kamikamica said we have the opportunity to continue to transform the country using technology as the driver.

He added that the Government is steadfast in its dedication to bring connectivity to the remaining 5 per cent of unconnected Fijians – and I’m sure Vodafone Fiji will be a part of that success, in enhancing the lives of the unconnected.