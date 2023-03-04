Saturday, March 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Great tech advances for Fiji: Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Government’s intentions is to steer digital financial inclusion and communications and will reach out tokey stakeholders to bolster delivery in Fiji’s rural, maritime areas.

Speaking in Nadi this week, Kamikamica said Government’s priority will remain in keeping up with the latest telco-infrastructure and technologies – a strategic direction which we all have an equal part to play in, to ensure Fiji remains relevant in this fast-evolving industry.

“Being technically resilient as a nation means we have more possibilities for progress in the area of business process outsourcing, digital innovation and being identified as a risk management destination.”

The Minister Responsible for Communication indicated that having the right infrastructure will boost investments into our country – meaning more jobs and innovative opportunities for our people, further promoting economic diversification.

Kamikamica said we have the opportunity to continue to transform the country using technology as the driver.

He added that the Government is steadfast in its dedication to bring connectivity to the remaining 5 per cent of unconnected Fijians – and I’m sure Vodafone Fiji will be a part of that success, in enhancing the lives of the unconnected.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Investments critical to Fiji’...

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says investment is critical for...
Rugby

Drua players extend contracts

TheSwire Shipping Fijian Drua management has announced that more pl...
Football

Limoki set to feature against Blues...

Solomon Islands attacker Barrie Limoki is set to feature for Nadi i...
Football

Khan has his hopes high against Nav...

Newly promoted Tavua coach Mohammed Moshif Khan is optimistic the s...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Investments critical to FijiR...

News
Minister f...

Drua players extend contracts

Rugby
TheSwire S...

Limoki set to feature against Bl...

Football
Solomon Is...

Khan has his hopes high against ...

Football
Newly prom...

FNPF records $8.7b assets

Business
The Fiji N...

Uruguay dump hapless Fiji

Rugby
Uruguay up...

Popular News

Seagal receives friendship award...

Entertainment
Russian Pr...

Early childhood development is v...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Tuwai and Teba in LA 7s Dream Te...

Rugby
Veteran pl...

Nadi to host Lautoka at Lawaqa P...

Football
The Round ...

Chaudhry says Filipo’s app...

News
The Leader...

TC Kevin unlikely to pass over l...

News
Category 3...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Investments critical to Fiji’s growth: Kamikamica