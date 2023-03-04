Saturday, March 4, 2023
Heavy rain warning for Fiji: Weatherman

A heavy rain alert and flash flood warning remain in force for the greater part of Fiji.

The Nadi Weather Office says this includes flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying areas within Ba, Rakiraki, Nadi, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Nadroga, Nasova, and Qawa rivers.

The Weather Office said heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to affect some parts of the country today.

Also, Tropical Cyclone Judy lies to the far south of Fiji.

The weather office says severe tropical cyclone Kevin, category 3, lies to the far west of Fiji, is gradually moving southwest, and is expected to track to the south of the group by midnight tonight.

Localized flooding of iris crossings and informal settlements will cause disruptions to traffic flow.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
