Heavy rain warning as Kevin intensifies to CAT 5 status

A heavy rain warning remains for most parts of Viti Levu, Lomaiviti and outer nearby smaller islands to the south, while Tropical Cyclone Kevin has further intensified into a category 5 system.

The Nadi Weather Office says people in these areas are experiencing heavy rainfall, and it is expected to get more frequent with gusting winds.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

TC Kevin is located about 690 kilometres Southwest of Nadi and 680 kilometres West Southwest of Kadavu at about 3pm today, and it is not expected to track directly over Fiji.

TC Kevin is gradually moving Southeast and expected to track to the South of the group.

A hurricane warning is in force for Conway Reef, which is located 460 kilometres Southwest of Kadavu.

The Weather Office says to expect very destructive hurricane force winds of up to about 150 kilometres per hour with gusts to about 200 kilometres per hour, phenomenal seas, damaging heavy Northerly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms for Conway Reef and Southern parts of Fiji’s exclusive economic zone.

A gale warning remains in force in open waters of far Southwest Viti Levu, far Southern Koro Sea and far Southern Lau waters.

Expect sustained winds of up to 85 kilometres per hour gusting to about 120 kilometres per hour for open waters of far Southwest Viti Levu, far Southern Koro Sea and Southern Lau Waters.

The Weather Office have indicated to expect high to very high seas, moderate to heavy North to Northwesterly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

They said there is a high risk for any seacraft travelling close to Conway Reef and Southern edge of Fiji’s exclusive economic zone, high risk of sea travel for small seacraft including fibre boats over Fiji coastal waters and risk of damaging coastal flooding of debris along coastal areas especially during high tides dangerous for recreational activities.