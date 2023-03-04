Saturday, March 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Heavy rain warning as Kevin intensifies to CAT 5 status

A heavy rain warning remains for most parts of Viti Levu, Lomaiviti and outer nearby smaller islands to the south, while Tropical Cyclone Kevin has further intensified into a category 5 system.

The Nadi Weather Office says people in these areas are experiencing heavy rainfall, and it is expected to get more frequent with gusting winds.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

TC Kevin is located about 690 kilometres Southwest of Nadi and 680 kilometres West Southwest of Kadavu at about 3pm today, and it is not expected to track directly over Fiji.

TC Kevin is gradually moving Southeast and expected to track to the South of the group.

A hurricane warning is in force for Conway Reef, which is located 460 kilometres Southwest of Kadavu.

The Weather Office says to expect very destructive hurricane force winds of up to about 150 kilometres per hour with gusts to about 200 kilometres per hour, phenomenal seas, damaging heavy Northerly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms for Conway Reef and Southern parts of Fiji’s exclusive economic zone.

A gale warning remains in force in open waters of far Southwest Viti Levu, far Southern Koro Sea and far Southern Lau waters.

Expect sustained winds of up to 85 kilometres per hour gusting to about 120 kilometres per hour for open waters of far Southwest Viti Levu, far Southern Koro Sea and Southern Lau Waters.

The Weather Office have indicated to expect high to very high seas, moderate to heavy North to Northwesterly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

They said there is a high risk for any seacraft travelling close to Conway Reef and Southern edge of Fiji’s exclusive economic zone, high risk of sea travel for small seacraft including fibre boats over Fiji coastal waters and risk of damaging coastal flooding of debris along coastal areas especially during high tides dangerous for recreational activities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Waratahs overcome spirited Drua

A resurgent second half effort from the Waratahs saw them neutralis...
News

Heavy rain warning for Fiji: Weathe...

A heavy rain alert and flash flood warning remain in force for the ...
Football

Bula Boys squad named for Tri-natio...

Interim coach Marika Rodu has named the 23-member Digicel Bula Boys...
Football

Fiji Under 20 reps inspire Ba to wi...

Fiji under 20 striker Nabil Begg and midfielder Gulam Razool scored...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Waratahs overcome spirited Drua

News
A resurgen...

Heavy rain warning for Fiji: Wea...

News
A heavy ra...

Bula Boys squad named for Tri-na...

Football
Interim co...

Fiji Under 20 reps inspire Ba to...

Football
Fiji under...

Investments critical to FijiR...

News
Minister f...

Great tech advances for Fiji: Ka...

News
Acting Pri...

Popular News

Fiji to face South Africa in Cup...

LA Sevens
Fiji will ...

Radrodro to attend CPEHM in NZ

News
Education ...

Silktails will be smart and quic...

Rugby
Papua New ...

Your success is Fiji’s suc...

News
Minister f...

Seruiratu, Naupoto to lead Stand...

News
Opposition...

Fijian quartet to start for Reds...

Rugby
The Queens...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Waratahs overcome spirited Drua