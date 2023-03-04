Saturday, March 4, 2023
Investments critical to Fiji’s growth: Kamikamica

Deputy PM and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica speaks during the Pasifika Foundation for Development Arts and Entrepreneurship Stakeholder Consultation in Suva. Photos courtesy of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Facebook Page.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says investment is critical for creating jobs, boosting productivity and improving social and economic well-being in Fiji.

Kamikamica made this statement at the first Investment Facilitation Committee (IFC) meeting yesterday and said Government is committed to ensuring that investors are looked after, investment policies and regulations are transparent, predictable and supportive of sustainable development.

The Acting Prime Minister said Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Committee, signalling Fiji’s commitment to promoting investments and economic growth.

“This IFC will serve as a high-level dedicated platform to address the regulatory and administrative bottlenecks that are faced by investors. It will bring together key stakeholders, including government, investors, businesses, to discuss the challenges and collectively address issues in order to make doing business easier in Fiji.”

The Acting Prime Minister highlighted that the Committee will be working on a number of initiatives that will help enable and increase investments in Fiji.

He said improving the investment climate by creating a business friendly environment that is conducive to investments.

“Also provide recommendations on developing policies and guidelines that will streamline the investment process and make it easier for investors to do business in Fiji. Resolve bottlenecks and facilitate collaboration between investors and relevant government agencies to ensure that investment projects are implemented smoothly and effectively.”

“Also making Fiji an attractive investment destination to potential investors through the work of the Committee and the improvements made to the investment climate,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
