Police to exercise good judgment, restraint

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua with the new Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew during his visit to the Fiji Police Force headquarters in Suva. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says that a professional police officer must exercise restraint, good judgment, common sense and maturity.

He made this statement during a talanoa session the Minister held in Ba where Tikoduadua said that he was overwhelmed with the level of commitment shown by police officers during his three-day visit whereby despite challenges faced, he could see that the majority found satisfaction in the work of serving the public.

“The Government and I as political leaders want the Fiji Police Force to be blue. I want to do as much as I can to reinvigorate the Force and that culture.”

The Minister also called on the senior command to be aware of the needs of the officers under their command.

Tikoduadua said policing image has been tainted in a way and this is a challenge for the senior officers, to work on bringing back the integrity of policing.

“You must answer to the law alone, not to the political masters. When you report to your work, you should not be reporting to any master, in order for you to uphold the law, you must follow the law, and with the law there are limitations, restrictions and comes with responsibilities in looking after our people,” Tikoduadua added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
