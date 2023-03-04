Waratahs overcome spirited Drua

A resurgent second half effort from the Waratahs saw them neutralise a fiesty Fijian Drua 46-17 in their Super Rugby Pacific clash in Melbourne tonight.

Ill-discipline and poor handling in the second half by the Drua saw the Waratahs slowly take control to seal their first win of the season.

The Waratahs drew first blood and after a set-piece scrum, recycled ball found hooker Dave Porecki who crashed over to score with the conversion in from flyhalf Tane Edmed with 12 minutes gone.

A technical infringement in the ruck gave the Drua a chance in the 18th minute with pivot Caleb Muntz slotting a penalty for their first points of the game.

A no arms tackle from Drua prop Jone Tiko saw him shown a yellow card to send them a man down midway in the first half.

The Drua crossed over for their first try of the match through blindside flanker Joseva Tamani of a tap on the opposition five metre line with Muntz adding the conversion to put them up 10-7 with 33 minutes gone.

Big hits from the Drua sent the crowd into a frenzy as they tried to establish themselves in defence.

The Waratahs milked a penalty 40 metres from out in front, with Edmed converting to level the scores 10 all on 39 minutes on the clock.

The sides go to the tunnel with the points locked 10 all.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere crashed over to regain them the lead after peeling off from the back of a drive of a five metre lineout which Muntz converts with 45 minutes gone.

The Waratahs work off a quick tap after demolishing the Drua scrum.

Quick recycled ball allowed Waratahs fullback Ben Donaldson in a gap to go over and score with Edmed adding the two points levelling scores once more with 50 minutes now up.

The Tahs worked hard towards the Drua tryline.

Composure had them secure another hardwork try through number eight Liam Gleeson with Edmed converting on 58 minutes.

The Drua muck up a lineout, with Edmed in prime position to receive and follow through to score their bonus point try also adding the conversion on 62 minutes.

Substitute hooker Zuriel Togiatama was on the receiving end of a second yellow card after multiple penalties and warnings were given.

Waratahs blindside wing Max Jorgensen crossed over for an easy try after the Drua were reduced to 13 men and the scrum now uncontested.

Edmed converts with 10 minutes left in the contest.

Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase also crossed over to get his name on the score sheet as the Tahs now took full control with Donaldson missing the extras and 75 minutes gone on the clock.

Donaldson would nail a penalty in extra time to end proceedings.

Fijian Drua line-up Jone Tiko, Tevita Ikanivere, Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Te Ahiwararu Cirikidaveta, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Taniela Rakuro

Waratahs line-up: Tom Lambert, Dave Porecki, Archer Holz, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Lachlan Swinton, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Tane Edmed, Max Jorgensen, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson Reserves: Tolu Latu, Te Tera Faulkner, Dan Botha, Taleni Seu, Will Harris, Charlie Gamble, Harrison Goddard, Ben Dowling