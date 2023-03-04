West Papua on MSG agenda: Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji has informed Pacific Island Leaders that it would like to discuss West Papua in the next Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders meeting.

He said the MSG would see how best Fiji can advance discussion on the matter.

Kamikamica said leaders continue to be guided by the UN Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples and respect the alienable rights to self-determination of all peoples, including West Papuans.

Last week, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with all different delegations that were present at the Pacific Leaders meeting and lend an ear to understand their different interests.

In his press conference with his PNG Counterpart James Marape, Rabuka said Fiji continue to respect the sovereignty of Indonesia and underline that West Papua is part of Indonesia.

“I note that the issue of West Papua has been discussed at the Melanesian Spearhead Group, Pacific Islands Forum, Africa Caribbean Pacific and also the United Nations. Our position over the years has always been consistent. We will continue to speak up against the alleged human rights abuses in West Papua with Indonesia and through the UN forums, including the office of the UN Human Rights Commissioner,” Rabuka added.