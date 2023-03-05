Sunday, March 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Correction officers charged for serious assault

Five Fiji Corrections Service officers have been charged with one count of grievous harm each, while one is facing an additional count of criminal intimidation for the alleged assault of a 22-year-old man at the Suva Remand Centre late last year.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Sakeo Raikaci confirmed the five aged 44, 35, 28 and two 36-year-olds have been charged, are in custody and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday 6th March.

A/ACP) Raikaci also confirms in a separate case that two FCS officers have been charged with allegedly assaulting a 38-year -old inmate at the Suva Correction Facility last month.

The two aged 48 and 35-years are alleged to have assaulted the victim during a snap check conducted at the Remand Center.

The two have been jointly charged with a count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and will be produced in court tomorrow.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Gallery

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa

News

Ocean sustainability is for our sur...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his first address to an internati...
Football

Suva thumps T/Naitasiri in Super Le...

Suva thrashed a gutsy Tailevu Naitaisiri 3-nil in a Digicel Women’s...
Football

Islanders inspire Rewa to register ...

Solomon Islanders Alvin Hou and Atkin Kaua scored a goal each as de...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa

Gallery

Ocean sustainability is for our ...

News
Prime Mini...

Suva thumps T/Naitasiri in Super...

Football
Suva thras...

Islanders inspire Rewa to regist...

Football
Solomon Is...

Take weather advisory seriously:...

News
The Nation...

2023 DFWL Suva vs Tailevu Naitas...

Gallery

Popular News

TC Kevin unlikely to pass over l...

News
Category 3...

Our game plan clicked, says ecst...

Sports
Suva Coach...

Act with integrity, senior cops ...

News
Minister f...

Heavy rain warning continues, as...

News
The Nadi W...

Actress Padukone to present at t...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Argentina knock Fiji out of LA 7...

LA Sevens
Argentina ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa