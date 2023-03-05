Fiji will continue to support climate mitigation and adaptation

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji will continue to take a strong stand on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Kamikamica said Fiji’s actions will ensure that our voices, especially of those of our frontline states like Tuvalu, Kiribati, Tokelau and Marshall Islands continues to be heard loud and clear.

In a statement, Kamikamica said that polluting nations need to listen to the science, and propose realistic targets of cutting carbon emission.

“Keeping temperature rise at 1.5 degrees is still our rallying call. Not only do we demand to see realistic carbon emission reduction targets, access to climate financing needs to happen.”

“As vulnerable nations in the front line of sea-level rise and frequent and intense natural disasters, we also need a practical solution to the matter of loss and damage,” he said.

He added that why should we pay for damage that we did not cause in the first place.