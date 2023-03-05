Sunday, March 5, 2023
Govt to establish Foreign Services Institute

Former envoys Isikeli Mataitoga and Mosese Tikoitoga paid a courtesy visit to the Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew earlier this week to discuss the proposed Foreign Services Institute (FSI).

The FSI is aimed at consolidating the delivery of foreign policy priorities on all fronts of Government, working with police to pave the way for discussions on strengthening current international related works.

Former High Commissioner to Japan, Isikeli Mataitoga, has acknowledged the police on its work of engaging regional and international partners in various police to police operations.

He said that efforts pursued the Police with the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police in assisting regional law enforcement is commendable and needs to be further strengthened in order to expand international relations with traditional and non-traditional partners.

“Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka wants a total delivery of foreign policy priorities on all fronts of Government, where we can anticipate these moves.”

“Once we set up the Institute, we can meet regularly to discuss, identify and address constraints as we are small and must be area specific, resourcing in our planning to make sure we are on par with our immediate partners that are keen to assist,” he said.

Also, Fiji’s former envoy to Ethiopia, Mosese Tikoitoga, highlighted that consolidating international relations efforts through the proposed FIS would assist with training for police officers of all ranks.

“The work conducted by Police officers is diplomatic on some level under a term known as the strategic constable, whether it be on peacekeeping missions or providing security details for visiting dignitaries, is in a way diplomatic work.”

“Police officers are strategic individuals, your actions affect our Government, investments and image and that is where the FIS can work with the FPF to package itself ​and ​incorporate diplomacy training into your curriculum,” he added.

Basic Recruits training placements are also given to ​​regional Pacific island countries.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
