Sunday, March 5, 2023
Heavy rain warning continues, as Kevin tracks southeast

The Nadi Weather Office says TC Kevin lies to the far southwest of Fiji and is gradually moving southeast.

The Weather Office said the associated active trough of low pressure with clouds and rain continues to affect the group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northwestern Viti Levu, including Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Bua and Eastern Macuata, and Labasa till Udu point.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern Ba and Ra, greater Nadi, Lautoka, Sigatoka, interior Ba and Nadroga, Navosa, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Govt to establish Foreign Services Institute