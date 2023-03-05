Sunday, March 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs to review Act 22 of 2021

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Iferemi Vasu speaks to media in Suva.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has indicated that the iTaukei Affairs Board and the iTaukei Land Trust Board are in consultations to review the iTaukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 22 of 2021 which is commonly known as Bill 17.

Vasu said that Bill 17 or Act 22 of 2021 removed the requirement of obtaining the consent of the iTaukei Land Trust Board for any mortgage, charge, pledge or caveat on a lease or for any such lease to be dealt with by any court of law or under the process of any court of law.

The coalition government has confirmed that this amendment act will be repealed.

It is understood that after the Act is reviewed, a Bill will be presented in the next Parliament sitting.

The FijiFirst led Government brought this into Parliament a budget amendment bill and to be debated and passed without delay in the same sitting.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji 7s advance to Vancouver 7s qua...

The Fiji 7s team pulled off a strong second half effort to come fro...
Rugby

Waratahs overcome spirited Drua

A resurgent second half effort from the Waratahs saw them neutralis...
News

Heavy rain warning as Kevin intensi...

A heavy rain warning remains for most parts of Viti Levu, Lomaiviti...
News

Heavy rain warning for Fiji: Weathe...

A heavy rain alert and flash flood warning remain in force for the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji 7s advance to Vancouver 7s ...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Waratahs overcome spirited Drua

Rugby
A resurgen...

Heavy rain warning as Kevin inte...

News
A heavy ra...

Heavy rain warning for Fiji: Wea...

News
A heavy ra...

Bula Boys squad named for Tri-na...

Football
Interim co...

Fiji Under 20 reps inspire Ba to...

Football
Fiji under...

Popular News

Grammy-winning jazz legend Short...

Entertainment
Legendary ...

Ratuva appointed Pro-vice chance...

News
Distinguis...

Kamikamica out, Sims in doubt fo...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

We need to better our kick-off: ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Ca...

Drua players extend contracts

Rugby
TheSwire S...

Businesses urged to comply with ...

News
Director o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji 7s advance to Vancouver 7s quarters