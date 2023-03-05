Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs to review Act 22 of 2021

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has indicated that the iTaukei Affairs Board and the iTaukei Land Trust Board are in consultations to review the iTaukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 22 of 2021 which is commonly known as Bill 17.

Vasu said that Bill 17 or Act 22 of 2021 removed the requirement of obtaining the consent of the iTaukei Land Trust Board for any mortgage, charge, pledge or caveat on a lease or for any such lease to be dealt with by any court of law or under the process of any court of law.

The coalition government has confirmed that this amendment act will be repealed.

It is understood that after the Act is reviewed, a Bill will be presented in the next Parliament sitting.

The FijiFirst led Government brought this into Parliament a budget amendment bill and to be debated and passed without delay in the same sitting.