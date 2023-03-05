Sunday, March 5, 2023
Ocean sustainability is for our survival: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his first address to an international audience says his administration is dedicated to ocean protection for the wellbeing of the people of Fiji.

Rabuka also reaffirmed Government’s commitment to sustainable ocean management through Blue Prosperity Fiji.

He said, “We talk about economy, we talk about the environment, but for us, it is survival. Fiji is committed to leading efforts towards sustainable ocean management and 30 per cent protection to ensure that Fiji is prosperous for generations to come.”

“I am happy to be among you and if you feel what I feel, we will work together for the preservation and sustainable development of our oceans,” the Prime Minister said.

World leaders gathered at the ‘Our Ocean Conference’ in Panama to celebrate bold leadership and shared actions towards the collective goal of protecting at least 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

High level representatives from the United States, Fiji, Panama, Tonga, and Vanuatu spoke at a ‘Blue Prosperity Coalition’ event about actions each of their nations are taking to safeguard their oceans and marine resources to benefit communities, economies and environments.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
