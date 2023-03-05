Take weather advisory seriously: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is advising members of the public to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to advisories issued by authorities for safety.

This as a heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and the Mamanuca Groups, Northern Ba and Ra, greater Nadi, Lautoka, Ba area, Sigatoka, interior of Ba and Nadroga, Navosa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups and is now in force for the land areas of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji, while a flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas for the Western Division from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

Members of the public residing in the areas listed above are advised to be on high alert and take the necessary precautionary measures should the need arise.