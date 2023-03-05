Sunday, March 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Take weather advisory seriously: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is advising members of the public to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to advisories issued by authorities for safety.

This as a heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and the Mamanuca Groups, Northern Ba and Ra, greater Nadi, Lautoka, Ba area, Sigatoka, interior of Ba and Nadroga, Navosa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups and is now in force for the land areas of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji, while a flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas for the Western Division from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

Members of the public residing in the areas listed above are advised to be on high alert and take the necessary precautionary measures should the need arise.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Gallery

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa

News

Ocean sustainability is for our sur...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his first address to an internati...
Football

Suva thumps T/Naitasiri in Super Le...

Suva thrashed a gutsy Tailevu Naitaisiri 3-nil in a Digicel Women’s...
Football

Islanders inspire Rewa to register ...

Solomon Islanders Alvin Hou and Atkin Kaua scored a goal each as de...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa

Gallery

Ocean sustainability is for our ...

News
Prime Mini...

Suva thumps T/Naitasiri in Super...

Football
Suva thras...

Islanders inspire Rewa to regist...

Football
Solomon Is...

Correction officers charged for...

News
Five Fiji ...

2023 DFWL Suva vs Tailevu Naitas...

Gallery

Popular News

Tourism Fiji launches new Brand

News
Tourism Fi...

BTS singer J-Hope to join milita...

Entertainment
Another me...

Cat 3 Cyclone Kevin moves southe...

News
Category 3...

Officers urged to build trust an...

News
Minister f...

Mum thanks surgeons for ‘g...

News
Ilisapeci ...

Valemei to feature in NSW Cup

Rugby
Fijian win...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa