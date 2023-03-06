Monday, March 6, 2023
All FNU campuses closed

In view of the current weather conditions, all Fiji National University Fiji-wide will be closed from today until further notice.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says this directive is made after consultation with the NDMO and the Ministry of Education.

Nabobo-Baba said all staffs are required to work from home and to liaise with supervisor regarding this.

“Please continue to monitor the situation closely and adhere to all advisories by the relevant authorities. The Emergency Response Team has been activated and are on standby to attend to any incidents or emergency matters that many arise during the closure of the FNU campuses.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
