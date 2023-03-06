FCS officers on assault charge get bail

Five suspended Fiji Corrections Services (FCS) officers who allegedly assaulted a remanded prisoner late last year were granted bail by the Magistrates Court in Suva today.

Salesitino Naeqe, Silivenusi Cavidi, Isimeli Tabulawaki, Samuela Tavite and Nemia Drauna are charged with one count of grievous harm each and one count of criminal intimidation each.

It is alleged the five assaulted 22-year-old Steven Ratila in custody at the Suva Remand Centre on December 29th last year.

It is also alleged that they verbally threatened Ratila saying that they will beat him on December 29th last year.

Resident Magistrate Indula Ratnayake while granting a $500 personal and $500 surety bail bond to the five ordered that they cannot interfere with prosecution witness.

They have also been told to not re-offend.

Prosecution served the first phase of disclosures and sort leave to file further disclosures on a later date.

Magistrate Ratnayake said the accused persons can elect on whether they would like to be trialled in the Magistrate’s Court or in the High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 01 May for further disclosures and election to be put to the accused persons.