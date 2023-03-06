Flash flood, heavy rain warning in force

A flash flood warning is now in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas within Rakiraki, Nasivi and Ba River while a flash flood alert remains in force for flood prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas for the rest of the Western Division.

Fiji Meteorological Service in its latest update says a river flood warning remains in force for Ba, Tuva, Nadi and Vitogo Rivers while a flood alert remains in force for the rest of the major rivers in the Western Division.

Possible impacts include flooding of towns, roads, Irish crossing and bridges in low-lying areas and flood plains.

A heavy rain warning also remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Northern Ba and Ra, greater Nadi/Lautoka/Ba area, Sigatoka, interior of Ba and Nadroga/Navosa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups while a heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

Category 4 Severe Tropical Cyclone Kevin lies to the far South of Fiji and is gradually moving Southeast, however, the associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain continues to affect the group.