Monday, March 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flash flood, heavy rain warning in force

A flash flood warning is now in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas within Rakiraki, Nasivi and Ba River while a flash flood alert remains in force for flood prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas for the rest of the Western Division.

Fiji Meteorological Service in its latest update says a river flood warning remains in force for Ba, Tuva, Nadi and Vitogo Rivers while a flood alert remains in force for the rest of the major rivers in the Western Division.

Possible impacts include flooding of towns, roads, Irish crossing and bridges in low-lying areas and flood plains.

A heavy rain warning also remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Northern Ba and Ra, greater Nadi/Lautoka/Ba area, Sigatoka, interior of Ba and Nadroga/Navosa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups while a heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

Category 4 Severe Tropical Cyclone Kevin lies to the far South of Fiji and is gradually moving Southeast, however, the associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain continues to affect the group.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in 7th...

A try from Perry Baker in extra time saw the United States of Ameri...
News

All FNU campuses closed

In view of the current weather conditions, all Fiji National Univer...
Football

Lautoka tops DFPL standing

Lautoka is currently leading the Digicel Fiji Premier League table ...
Rugby

Fijiana to feature in fifth place f...

Fijiana will feature in the fifth place final of the Vancouver 7s a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in ...

Rugby
A try from...

All FNU campuses closed

News
In view of...

Lautoka tops DFPL standing

Football
Lautoka is...

Fijiana to feature in fifth plac...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Nalaubu remains on top of scorer...

Football
National a...

All schools closed till further ...

News
All school...

Popular News

Investments critical to FijiR...

News
Minister f...

Rabuka defends Tarakinikini̵...

News
Prime Mini...

Pair held over Canadian national...

News
Two men ha...

Bese, Daveua ruled out with inju...

Rugby
Former spr...

Nalaubu stars, Blues outclass Na...

Football
National s...

Seagal receives friendship award...

Entertainment
Russian Pr...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in 7th spot