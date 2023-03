The University of the South Pacific’s Lautoka and Labasa campuses are closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

This also includes their two centres in Savusavu and Namaka.

However, USP’s Disaster Management Office says their Laucala campus will continue normal operations today.

“All staff and students in light of this adverse weather are to be vigilant of their surrounding conditions, if you reside in a flood prone area, if it is not safe, do not come to campus today.”