Monday, March 6, 2023
World leaders watch as cyclone ravages on

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says world leaders were watching the live updates of the ravaging cyclones that struck Vanuatu in a span of three days.

Rabuka made this comment at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Rosa in California during a Welcoming Ceremony that was accorded to him.

He said while Fiji’s delegation were still in Panama City, news of the second cyclone had hit Vanuatu again.

Rabuka highlighted that some soldiers from the Engineering Unit with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces were already in New Zealand, helping with the rehabilitation works, post Cyclone Gabriel.

He also said world leaders met to discuss concerns about the degradation of the world that we live in.

“The Oceans Conference over the last two days was on the concerns for our ocean, and we in the Pacific know very well the dangerous impacts of the damages brought about by climate change.”

He added that he great discussions with the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and other Pacific Island leaders.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
