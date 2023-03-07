Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Debt, migration of workers a challenge: Prasad

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says a major challenge Fiji is facing is its debt, migration of health sector workers and trade-skilled workers.

He highlighted this during his meeting with the British High Commissioner to Fiji, Brian Jones, together with the Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel.

Prof Prasad said his main objective is to introduce a budget that would return the economy to pre-pandemic levels by 2024 and welcomed any support from the United Kingdom.

High Commissioner Jones said Fiji and the United Kingdom share profound history and values, which signifies the shared commitment to accomplish climate resilience, economic prosperity and a sustainable future.

He assured Prof Prasad of their continued support towards Fiji’s economic recovery through strengthening areas of trade, forestry, agriculture, energy, education, security and access to climate finance.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
