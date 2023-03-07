Forensic fire training for Fijian, regional officers

A two week Australian Federal Police supported regional Forensic Fire Training is being held in Suva at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

The training is attended by Police officers from Fiji, National Fire Authority, Tonga Police, Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Vanuatu Police Force, Tuvalu Police service, Nauru Police Force, Samoa Police, and Prison & Corrections Services.

The first of its kind, the training is an outcome of the Solesolevaki Partnership and Police Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Police and AFP.

AFP Forensics experts are delivering the training aimed at enhancing capabilities to investigate the chemistry of fire, fire dynamics, burn patterns, the investigation process, scene recording techniques and collection of evidence, cause and origin considerations, and contamination considerations.

The training opportunity is a continuing example of how the Fiji Police Force partners with the AFP and other Pacific police forces to make our Blue pacific a safer place.