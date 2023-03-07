Tuesday, March 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Forensic fire training for Fijian, regional officers

92398325

A two week Australian Federal Police supported regional Forensic Fire Training is being held in Suva at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

The training is attended by Police officers from Fiji, National Fire Authority, Tonga Police, Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Vanuatu Police Force, Tuvalu Police service, Nauru Police Force, Samoa Police, and Prison & Corrections Services.

The first of its kind, the training is an outcome of the Solesolevaki Partnership and Police Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Police and AFP.

AFP Forensics experts are delivering the training aimed at enhancing capabilities to investigate the chemistry of fire, fire dynamics, burn patterns, the investigation process, scene recording techniques and collection of evidence, cause and origin considerations, and contamination considerations.

The training opportunity is a continuing example of how the Fiji Police Force partners with the AFP and other Pacific police forces to make our Blue pacific a safer place.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Forestry facilitated highest export...

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says despite the pandemic, t...
News

Some roads in West closed due to fl...

Some roads in the Western Division are closed due to flooding. I...
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan injured during sho...

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was injured during the shooting of his u...
Entertainment

Gibney to make Elon Musk documentar...

Oscar-winning film-maker Alex Gibney has announced that he is in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Forestry facilitated highest exp...

News
Acting Pri...

Some roads in West closed due to...

News
Some roads...

Amitabh Bachchan injured during ...

Entertainment
Superstar ...

Gibney to make Elon Musk documen...

Entertainment
Oscar-winn...

Talacolo, Sauturaga to rejoin 7s...

Rugby
Fiji 7s pl...

Vancouver outing was disappointi...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Popular News

Khan’s success story continues

Sports
Suva Coach...

If nuclear waste water is safe, ...

News
Acting Pri...

Creed III hits hard with $100m B...

Entertainment
The direct...

Vunivalu, Daugunu score in Reds ...

Rugby
Suliasi Vu...

Tourism Fiji launches new Brand

News
Tourism Fi...

Botia scores in La Rochelle̵...

Rugby
La Rochell...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Forestry facilitated highest exports revenue