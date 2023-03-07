Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Forestry facilitated highest exports revenue

Deputy PM Manoa Kamikamica and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica speaks during the 2023 Safer Internet Day at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.Photos courtesy of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Facebook Page.

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says despite the pandemic, the Ministry of Forestry facilitated the highest exports revenue in 10 years.

Speaking at the Pacific Week of Agriculture and Forestry in Nadi yesterday, Kamikamica said Fiji’s tree-planting campaign achieved 12.5 million trees and mangroves in three and half years.

Kamikamica said; “the Ministry’s operations support the private sector to add value to the national economy, support forest-based communities and advance the national forestry agenda towards a greener, cleaner and sustainable economy.”

He also highlighted that agriculture-driven growth, poverty reduction, and food security are at risk: Multiple shocks – from COVID-19-related disruptions to extreme weather, pests, and conflicts – are impacting food systems, resulting in higher food prices and growing hunger.

Kamikamica said to cushion these uncertainties, various support packages throughout the world are being made available as part of a global response to the food crisis.

“Greater progress is being made towards the sustainable management of forests through restoration, conservation and regulation, revitalization of the forest sector for socio-economic recovery and the enhancement of forests for environmental services to improve lives and livelihoods of all Fijians both for the current and future generations,” Kamikamica added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
