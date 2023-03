A 39-year-old man is in custody following a motor vehicle accident that allegedly claimed the life of a 62-year-old man along Bau Road in Nausori.

According to Police, the accident occurred early this morning.

The suspect is alleged to have run over the victim, who was lying on the road, heavily intoxicated.

The road death toll currently stands at 14 compared to 3 for the same period last year.