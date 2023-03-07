Mentorship program for women journalists

Women in Media(WiM) Fiji today launched a pilot program to provide mentoring for women journalists in the Pacific.

At their first press club event, WiM Fiji Lead Coordinator Rosi Doviverata indicated that the project is a result of collaboration between the newly formed peak body for women working in Fijian media, Women in Media Fiji, the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS) and Women in Media Australia.

Doviverata said the program is an exclusive mentoring program teamed with online training to empower women in Fiji’s media to build their careers. It aims to support media women in Fiji to connect with those working in other Pacific nations, including Australia.

“The priority is to create a single stronger voice for media women, support each other and work together to address issues of gender inequity.”

“They’ve asked for help to for help to advance their careers, take on long overdue leadership roles and deal with the challenges of working in the media with the support of other women,” Doviverata said.

She has urged potential mentors and mentees to apply to be a participant in the program to help build and strengthen the voice of Fiji women in the media.

WiM Australia board member Kathy McLeish said the partnership with WiM Fiji will mirror the Australian program which has run for several years, expertly matching young or new recruits with experienced hands.