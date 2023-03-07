Schools to open tomorrow

Schools will open tomorrow as the weather conditions around the country have improved.

Ministry of Education made the announcement this evening after consultations with the National Disaster Management Office and the Fiji Meteorological Service.

However, schools which were previously approved for closure in observance of Holi will do so again tomorrow and resume classes on Thursday.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has wished all schools that will be celebrating the festival of colours which embodies the triumph of good over evil, a Happy Holi.

Radrodro is also urging parents and guardians to talk to their children on their safety as we are still in the cyclone season and the weather may change anytime.

Teachers have been reminded as well to play their part in providing the necessary support when students return to school.